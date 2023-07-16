Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of BMA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 430,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

