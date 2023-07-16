Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro Stock Down 6.2 %

BMA stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 70.4% in the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

