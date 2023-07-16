Bancor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $58.28 million and $2.39 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,426.01 or 0.99981983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,619,284 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,619,319.8097256 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.3923575 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $2,528,051.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

