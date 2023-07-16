Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 830. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 24.65%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.5884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

