Bank of America Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $137.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.07.

BABA stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $206,404,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

