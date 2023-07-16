Bank of America Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $122.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.38.

FMC Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. FMC has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

