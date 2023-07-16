Bank of America Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $56.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 98,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

