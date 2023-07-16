Barclays Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $18.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.57.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

