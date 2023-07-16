Barclays Boosts Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $28.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,510,858 shares of company stock worth $70,856,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

