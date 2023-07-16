Barclays Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $106.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

