Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 347.3% in June

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 347.3% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baudax Bio Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BXRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 268,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,813. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($8.94). As a group, analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baudax Bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.