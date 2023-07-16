Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BCEKF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,416. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

