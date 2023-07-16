BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Update

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,296,600 shares, a growth of 622.9% from the June 15th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of BerGenBio ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

BerGenBio ASA Price Performance

Shares of BRRGF stock remained flat at $1.77 during trading hours on Friday. BerGenBio ASA has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel medicines to treat immune-evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers; and respiratory diseases. It develops bemcentinib, an oral once-a-day inhibitor of AXL receptor tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, and Phase 2 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia and COVID-19.

