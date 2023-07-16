Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Price Performance

BRGO stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 2,226,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Bergio International alerts:

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bergio International had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.