Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

