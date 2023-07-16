B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.27) to GBX 620 ($7.98) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.00.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,106. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2979 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

