BMO Capital Markets Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.74.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.