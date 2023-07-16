BMO Capital Markets Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.13.
Aritzia Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.74.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.