BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DALXF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities lowered Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

