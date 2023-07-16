Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Up 90.4% in June

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,124,200 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the June 15th total of 1,640,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,837.8 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BOWFF stock remained flat at $49.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.34. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 85.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

BOWFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

