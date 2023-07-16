Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Up 90.4% in June

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,124,200 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the June 15th total of 1,640,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,837.8 days.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BOWFF stock remained flat at $49.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.34. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 85.99%.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
