BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHKLY traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $59.49. 4,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,631. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.2985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.