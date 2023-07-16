Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Bolloré Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.57. 26,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.