Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Bolloré Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.57. 26,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Bolloré Company Profile
