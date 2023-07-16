Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,766.60.

Booking stock opened at $2,866.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,867.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,661.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,535.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

