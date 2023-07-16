Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $32.05 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.78. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

