BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 54.5% in June

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCTXW remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

