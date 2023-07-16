Brickley Wealth Management Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.87. 23,054,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,130,552. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $316.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

