Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $431,000 Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

