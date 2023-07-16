Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.13 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

