Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.09.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brinker International by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brinker International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.