Broadview Financial Management LLC Purchases 907 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 240,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,574. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

