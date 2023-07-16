Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after buying an additional 115,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.89. 1,071,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

