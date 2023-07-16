Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,932. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

