Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Thomas A. Wagner Sells 10,000 Shares

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.