Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $110.21

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.21.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

