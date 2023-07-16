Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $311.92

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $131,454,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $344.25 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $348.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

