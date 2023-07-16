Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $15.86

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 31.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
