Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $15.86

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 31.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.