Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) PT at GBX 3,925.45

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,925.45 ($50.50).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.88) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 252 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,283 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.16 ($10,643.46). Insiders acquired 727 shares of company stock worth $2,481,038 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,360 ($43.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,403.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,535.32. The company has a market cap of £75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,153.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,246 ($41.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,973 ($51.11).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

