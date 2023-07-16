Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $379.11

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $441.91 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $174.56 and a 1 year high of $456.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

