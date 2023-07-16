Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $47.63

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,136,340.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,422 shares in the company, valued at $42,040,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,340.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,040,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verint Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.