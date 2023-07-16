Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 452.43 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

