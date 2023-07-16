BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Lowered to GBX 240

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.09) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.60) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.06) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BT Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

