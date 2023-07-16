Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 58.9% in June

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Butler National Trading Down 3.1 %

BUKS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 47,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.47. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

