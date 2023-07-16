Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 507.0 days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, operations, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

