Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217,449 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,191. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

