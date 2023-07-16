Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.38.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

