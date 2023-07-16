Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 169,285 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 452.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.