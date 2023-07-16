Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 1,473.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Polaris by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

