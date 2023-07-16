Callahan Advisors LLC Has $13 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $255.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.82.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

