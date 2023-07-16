Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $125.51 and a 1 year high of $205.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.