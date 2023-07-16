Callahan Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

