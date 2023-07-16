Callahan Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

